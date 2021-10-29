What are Joe Biden’s plans to fight climate change?

What is his plan to tackle climate change?

Mr Biden has sweeping plans for a nationwide mobilisation to reduce emissions, build and retrofit infrastructure, create new jobs and advance social justice.

It involves $2 trillion investment in clean energy over four years, aiming for 100 per cent clean electricity by 2035.

Senior campaign officials, who spoke anonymously to the AP, said it would be paid for through a mix of tax increases on corporations and the wealthy, and deficit spending aimed at stimulating the economy.

It’s a plan that evolved during the campaign to take into account the view of progressives, like senator Bernie Sanders and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, that Mr Biden needed to commit to more sweeping and urgent action on the crisis.

His campaign platform described the Green New Deal as a “crucial framework” but didn’t go as far as the ambitious proposal that calls for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the economy by 2030.

He said that he would ban new gas and oil permits, including for fracking, on federal lands. (However fracking operations are largely on private lands.)

The Biden climate plan places heavy emphasis on updating America’s infrastructure. It advocates for investments to improve energy efficiency in buildings and housing; promote production of electric vehicles and increase conservation efforts in the agriculture industry.

It also focuses on environmental justice with a requirement that 40 per cent of spending on clean energy deployment, reduction of legacy pollution and other investments go to historically disadvantaged communities.

On his first day in office, Mr Biden recommitted the US to the Paris Agreement. His administration intends to lead an international effort to have every major country commit to greater emission-reduction targets.