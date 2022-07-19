Jump to content
Biden could declare national climate emergency as soon as this week

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 19 July 2022 14:01
Comments

Joe Biden could declare a national climate emergency as soon as this week following stalled talks in Congress.

The possible measure comes just days after Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, told party leaders that he won’t support the Democrats’ attempt to push through an economic package this month, which would include billions to fight global warming.

Mr Biden could invoke the emergency to be able to provide his administration with power to decrease carbon emissions and produce more clean energy.

Three people familiar with the possible measure spoke to The Washington Post.

Two of them said that they expect Mr Biden to also announce further measures to decrease emissions but the timing and extent of any announcement remain under deliberation.

“The president made clear that if the Senate doesn’t act to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen our domestic clean energy industry, he will,” an anonymous White House official told the paper. “We are considering all options and no decision has been made.”

More follows...

