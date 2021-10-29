What is the Paris Agreement and why has Biden rejoined the climate pact?

President Joe Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement on his first day in office, one of a sweep of executive orders to tackle the climate crisis.

The executive action will see the the US recommitting to the international pact to cut global emissions and get a grip on the climate crisis.

Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2017, calling it a “disaster” for America.

“I will join the Paris Accord because with us out of it, look what’s happening. It’s all falling apart,” Biden said during his first presidential debate with Donald Trump, pointing to the rampant destruction of Brazil’s rainforests, happening in the vacuum of US diplomatic leadership.

Below is a breakdown of the background, significance and future prospects of the Paris Accord - and what it will mean for the US to re-enter.