A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of starting a fire in the Sierra Nevadas in California, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

On 11 August, deputies went to the Aspen Creek Tract near Echo Summit in response to a wildland fire report. When deputies arrived at the scene, firefighters directed them to a suspect who was still in the area.

When the deputies met with Viola Liu, the person of interest, she was wearing a bikini and was covered in scratches and soot.

Ms Lui, from Fremont, California, allegedly admitted to starting the fire which, according to El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, was “corroborated by other evidence in the investigation.”

She was arrested at the scene for arson, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

After her arrest, she was booked into the El Dorado County Jail.

As well as being deadly and destroying homes, fires also release carbon dioxide into the environment, according to the US Forest Service. This year, California broke records in carbon dioxide levels. Concentrations of carbon dioxide averaged 419 parts per million in May, according to scientists at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

The arson occurred as California is dealing with its second-largest wildfire in its history, known as the Dixie Fire.

About 120 miles north of Echo Summit, the Dixie Fire has forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes, and the fire’s smoke has led to dangerous air quality in neighbouring states.