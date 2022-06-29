A man has been gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

The 34-year-old was hospitalized with injuries to his arm on Monday after the incident near the Giant Geyser at Old Faithful.

According to the Denver Post, the man, from Colorado Springs, was walking on a boardwalk with his family. Park officials are investigating the incident.

The National Park Service recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and other large wildlife such as bears.

Yellowstone, located in the northwest corner of Wyoming and parts of Montana and Idaho, reopened after catastrophic flooding earlier this month.

Areas of America’s oldest national park flooded after intense rainfall coupled with rapid snowmelt, spurred by warm temperatures in the mountains.

Visitors were evacuated as nearby towns fended off floodwaters amid dramatic scenes of homes being washed away by the surging waters.

While the relationship between planetary warming and these specific floods is yet to be examined, extreme weather events in Yellowstone are expected to become more common as the climate crisis worsens.

“Extreme single-day precipitation events” - a whole lot of rain in a short period of time - have become increasingly common across the US in recent decades as average temperatures rise, says the Environmental Protection Agency.