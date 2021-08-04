Black bear euthanized after woman, 26, mauled to death

A black bear has been euthanized after mauling a woman to death in Alberta, Canada this weekend.

The 26-year-old, from Peers, Alberta, was working for a helicopter company which transports tree planters to remote areas, Global News reported.

“The bear that killed the woman was euthanized in accordance with the Black Bear Response Guide. This decision is never made lightly, and when it is made, it is to prevent more attacks by that particular bear,” read a statement from Alberta Fish and Wildlife (AFW).

The woman, who has not been named, was attacked on Saturday around 3pm in the northern part of the province.

A co-worker scared the bear off before alerting emergency services. The victim was flown to the town of Swan Hills but pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers with Fish and Wildlife tracked the bear with a trail camera and traps after taking its DNA from the victim’s clothing.

The department said they were able to identify the bear as an adult female which not appear to have cubs.

While bear attacks remain rare, human activities have become more frequent in bear territory.

The black bear inhabits most of Alberta’s forested land but as its habitats become more fragmented, encounters are on the rise, AFW notes.

Bears also become more familiar with human behaviors and learn that camp grounds, garbage dumps and residential areas are easy sources of food.

Black bears have an extremely strong sense of smell and can easily locate food, AFW notes. Their constant need to eat may overcome their natural fear of humans and areas where humans are located.