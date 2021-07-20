Oregon Bootleg fire has grown so big it’s creating its own weather

A wildfire that has been burning through the state of Oregon for two weeks has grown so large that officials say it can form its own weather, which is setting-back the work of first responders.

The Bootleg Fire has scorched around 350,000 acres, or 530 square miles, of forest and grasslands, with thousands of firefighters battling through “fire clouds” and hot smoke, among other extreme forms of weather.

As of Monday, over 2,000 firefighters were assigned to the blaze. Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes.

It is among the biggest wildfires ever recorded in Oregon, and follows warnings of an unusually active start to the annual fire season — which in 2021 has been worsened by high temperatures, a drought across the west, and gusty winds.

If governments around the world — and the US — fail to stop the world’s average temperature rising further, following a rise of about 1.2C since the industrial era began, such fires will worsen.

In Oregon, firefighters have faced different forms of extreme weather for almost all of the two weeks the blaze has been active, with “fire clouds” — tall columns of ash and smoke that can break, and through-up embers and material into the air —forming fierce winds and “fire tornadoes”.

“It’s kind of an extreme, dangerous situation,” a forecaster from the US National Weather Service, Chuck Redman, told The New York Times of what he has seen in Oregon. That includes the collapse of one of the “fire clouds”.

“It’s not a good thing,” the forecaster said of the collapse, which pushes strong winds outwards that grow the fire further. “All that mass has to come back down”.