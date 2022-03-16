Ministers falling behind on levelling up and net zero, say government’s own advisers

Boris Johnson’s ministers are at risk of failing to deliver on their levelling up agenda and net zero target unless they “pick up the pace”, the government’s own infrastructure advisory body has warned.

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) said the government was making only “slow progress” with plans to boost investment in deprived parts of the country and shift Britain’s energy use to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

A highly-critical report by the commission said strategies over the last year in these crucial areas “lack detailed delivery policy, leave key gaps, or simply do not go far enough”.

The commission’s report urged the government not to put off big decisions on how the net zero transition away from fossil fuels will be funded – saying delays were “holding up” vital investment.

“Ultimately, that will either be taxpayers, consumers, or a combination of both. But ensuring the costs are distributed fairly is critical,” the NIC report stated.

It added: “Delays to decisions on who pays are now holding up delivering infrastructure, including low carbon heat and energy efficiency. Open and honest conversations, followed by clear decisions, are needed to address this.”

The commission urged the government to commit to ten key priorities for the year ahead – including the urgent need for a comprehensive energy efficiency push to insulate Britain’s homes, and accelerate the roll out of electric vehicle charging points.

The experts also said it was vital to support more local authorities in developing plans for major urban transport schemes in a number of priority cities – including plans to develop a mass transit system for West Yorkshire.

Commission chair Sir John Armitt said: “At a time of significant global volatility alongside concerns about rising living costs, we appreciate that sticking to a long term strategy is not easy.”

Sir John added: “But it is the only way to address the stubbornly difficult problems that will not become any easier or cheaper to solve by delaying action – and the quicker we tackle them, the quicker society and our environment will reap the benefits.”

Mr Johnson has promised to set out an “energy supply strategy” this month, as dependence on oil and gas comes under growing scrutiny during the Ukraine crisis and sanctions imposed on Russia.

The prime minister is reportedly set to announce plans for new drilling in the North Sea for the first time in three years amid rising energy prices after the Russian invasion.

Some Conservative MPs are pushing the PM for a rethink on the “new religion” of the net zero target, but Labour has urged Mr Johnson to commit to a faster transition to renewable energy.

Last month cabinet minister Michael Gove outlined the government flagship levelling up policy’s 12 missions, which range from skills to transport and lay out how small amounts of cash have been given to different areas.

Opposition parties and council chiefs criticised a lack of detailed funding commitments, clear timelines and new powers for local leaders in the levelling up white paper.

The NIC review did give the government credit for its £100bn pledge to infrastructure plans over the next three years, alongside a commitment of increased spending in the long term.