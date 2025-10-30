Tories will not win by ‘bashing the green agenda’, says Johnson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boris Johnson has warned that the Conservatives cannot win the next election by “bashing the green agenda”.

The former prime minister said he found the “state of the argument” on climate change “depressing” as he argued the public wanted “cheap green energy” instead of anti-net zero policies.

Earlier this year, Kemi Badenoch committed the Tories to repealing the Climate Change Act and abandoning the commitment to reach net zero by 2050, arguing the target threatened to bankrupt the country.

But speaking to the Smart Society Show podcast, hosted by fund manager Brynne Kennedy and former energy minister Chris Skidmore, Mr Johnson objected to his successor’s move away from net zero.

He said: “Certainly in my party, it’s all about bashing the green agenda, and personally I don’t think we’ll get elected on that.

“I didn’t see us soaring in the polls as a result of saying what rubbish net zero is. I didn’t see a massive leap in support for the Conservatives.”

Mr Johnson is the third Conservative former prime minister to speak out against his party’s turn against net zero.

His predecessor Baroness Theresa May told peers on Monday the move was an “extreme and unnecessary measure”.

And Sir John Major told a Conservative Party lunch on Tuesday that saying “no to climate change” fell outside “the majority of public opinion”.

As prime minister, Mr Johnson backed Britain’s net zero targets, hosting the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in 2021 that saw an agreement to limit the use of “unabated” coal and a commitment to climate finance for developing countries.

Since leaving office, he has suggested that he went “far too fast” on net zero, especially in light of the increase in energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to the podcast, Mr Johnson said the invasion and subsequent energy price spike had been “a big kick in the teeth” that made it “really tough for people like us to make the case for reducing CO2”.

Saying he had “lost none of my zeal” for net zero, he added: “I still fundamentally believe that it’s the right thing to do, even if you can’t get there as fast as we wanted to do.”

But he also said the UK would “have to use some more hydrocarbons for the time being” in order to get energy costs down, arguing this should be the priority for the next five years.

And he warned that the problem of energy costs would get worse “because of the vast demands of AI”, saying: “Unless we can find a way of doing that much more cheaply and effectively, we’re going to be needing even more juice than before.”