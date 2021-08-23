Brighton divided as pesticide ban leads to ‘dangerous’ weeds

‘Dangerous’ weeds are choking the streets of Brighton and Hove after a ban on pesticides, councillors have claimed.

In 2019 Brighton and Hove City Council decided to stop using pesticides or herbicides containing harmful chemicals.

But critics say the weeds have now grown out of control and have even caused injuries to older people who have slipped on the wet vegetation.

Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh told The Argus that people in her ward were taken to hospital after tripping on weeds growing between paving stones.

She said: “Numerous older people have hurt themselves when slipping on wet vegetation growing between pavements in Rottingdean Coastal ward.

“Unfortunately, several have had to go to hospital with head injuries.”

The council banned pesticides in 2019 (Brighton & Hove Conservatives)

Robert Nemeth, a Conservative councillor for Wish ward, in Brighton, told The Sunday Times: “It’s all very well for a trendy city-dweller to say, ‘let’s rewild our pavements’ after hearing about the cause for the first time.

“They probably haven’t got any friends who are elderly or disabled, who are most likely to be seriously injured under the current unsatisfactory situation.”

A petition signed by hundreds of residents in Brighton, which has the country’s only Green MP, urged the council to find a way to manage the weeds.

It states: “We petition Brighton and Hove Council to effectively manage the increasing issue of weeds growing from the pavements and walkways causing damage to the pavements that will inadvertently cost the taxpayer and divert future funds for other projects.

“The weeds are dangerous in paces causing trip hazards and they are detrimental to the aesthetics of our city.”

At least two people have fallen and been taken to hospital, a councillor said (Brighton & Hove Conservatives)

A Brighton and Hove council spokesperson said: “We need to increase biodiversity to combat the ecological emergency in our city.

“Native wildflower species such as Dandelion, Red Clover and Hogweed are incredible for supporting the most pollinating insects. This in turn supports a wider thriving ecology.

“We decided back in 2019 to stop using pesticides or herbicides containing harmful chemicals that damage the environment.

“We knew this would lead to more weeds on paved areas. But many residents have also welcomed the weeds as habitats for insects and bees and complain when we remove them.

“We recruited additional staff to undertake the manual removal of weeds. This worked well until earlier this year.

“Currently we are experiencing exceptional staff shortages due to Covid, and the weather has also encouraged a growth spurt.

“This means it is taking longer for us to remove weeds in all areas of the city.

“We understand the need to make sure our pavements are passable and safe.”

The spokesperson added that the council has appointed extra staff to help deal with the problem and are seeking contractors to speed up the weed removal programme.