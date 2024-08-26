Support truly

The UK is at risk of missing its legally binding target to protect biodiversity and nature, a report has warned.

Britain pledged to protect and conserve at least 30% of the country’s land and sea by 2030 – an international target known as 30×30 that was agreed at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal in December 2022.

However, the government risks missing the target unless it acts urgently to halt and reverse the unprecedented environmental crisis in the UK, according to a report released by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) on Tuesday.

The UK ranks among the bottom 10% of countries globally for biodiversity, with only 53% of its biodiversity remaining and 41% of UK species seeing significant population declines since 1970, it said.

Meanwhile, there is fewer than than six years left to meet the UN but less than 3% of England’s land and 8% of its seas are effectively protected, the paper adds.

The think tank said the new Labour Government has the opportunity to embed nature recovery into a bold agenda for national renewal as it outlined a blueprint for ministers to tackle the issue.

This plan involves measures like tackling sewage polluters by developing legally binding targets and strengthening powers for the Environment Agency to enforce sanctions.

Other recommendations include delivering a fair transition for farmers, through additional funding for environmentally friendly farming in England and legislating for a right to roam, expanding rights of responsible access to the English countryside.

Britain’s natural landscapes are a source of pride for many of us, but the UK’s nature is in a dire state: biodiversity is failing, species are declining and many people simply don’t have reasonable access to green spaces Joseph Evans, researcher at IPPR

Joseph Evans, a researcher at IPPR, said: “Britain’s natural landscapes are a source of pride for many of us, but the UK’s nature is in a dire state: biodiversity is failing, species are declining and many people simply don’t have reasonable access to green spaces.

“The new government has an opportunity to reverse nature’s decline and drive progressive change around the country. Restoring nature must be a cornerstone of the government’s national renewal strategy.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “Britain’s nature is in crisis, which is why we have wasted no time in announcing a rapid review of the Environmental Improvement Plan to make sure it is fit for purpose to deliver legally binding targets and halt the decline in species by 2030. This government will also improve access to nature for all by creating nine new National River Walks and three new National Forests.

“We have taken immediate steps to put water companies under tough special measures and turn the tide on the unacceptable pollution of our waterways, while introducing a new deal for farmers to boost food security and restore nature.”