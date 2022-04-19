UK weather: Britain set to be hotter than Barcelona after post bank holiday dip
After a dip in temperature, highs of 18C are expected on Wednesday
Britain is set for more good weather this week with temperatures hotter than Barcelona following a warm bank holiday weekend. Over the Easter weekend, temperatures were 23C – the hottest it’s been all year.
While the warm weather remained on Easter Sunday with temperatures of 17C, the weather has since taken a dip with temperatures expected to drop to at least 6C in some parts of the UK on Tuesday evening.
Temperatures were close to 0C in some areas this morning but have maintained an average of 11C to 13C across the UK today, according to the Met Office.
The Met Office forecasts highs of 18C on Wednesday, which will make the UK hotter than Barcelona, where they’ll be experiencing a milder 14C.
BBC weather forecaster Matt Taylor said: “For those of you who have extended your Easter break into this week there is some good weather news in that there will be a lot of dry weather around.
“Admittedly there will be some showers, more especially in the next 24 hours and as the week goes on an increasing breeze will turn eastern areas that bit cooler.”
Before the temperatures rise on Wednesday, the latest Met Office forecast predicts some heavy showers across England and Wales later today. Frost and fog are also expected to develop over Northern Ireland and Scotland this evening.
Wednesday will see most of the UK dry with cloud and sunny spells, but there could be a few showers in the north and west.
As the week progresses, there will be a lot of dry but mostly cloudy weather, as well as more organised rain across the south on Saturday.
