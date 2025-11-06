William: Courage, co-operation and commitment needed to tackle climate crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has called for global “courage, co-operation and unwavering commitment” to tackle the climate crisis in a landmark speech delivered to Cop30.

William addressed world leaders and delegates gathered in the Amazon and urged them to see the “tough” road ahead as an opportunity to “grow our economies, develop new technologies and create secure and affordable energy systems”.

With Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer among the guests, he praised as “visionary” a Brazilian-led fund for rainforests – seen as key to the UN Cop30 climate summit but which the British Government has said it will not invest in.

The UK had been considering support for the Tropical Forest Forever Facility but will not commit public money as Rachel Reeves grapples with balancing the books ahead of the Budget this month.

William also spoke about being “deeply moved” by the resilience of Welsh residents he met earlier this year, with wife Kate, whose lives have been blighted by flooding.

The speech was the prince’s highest profile public address to date, speaking on behalf of the Government and King, and it was shared in advance with Charles, who has taken a keen interest in his son’s environmental work.

The future King told Cop30, convened in the city of Belem in the heart of the Amazon: “We must ask ourselves, what legacy do we wish to leave?

“Because the impact of all our choices will be felt by us all, around the world, in the safety of their homes, the stability of their livelihoods, and the health of the natural world that sustains us all.

“The road ahead will be tough. We must transform the way we power our lives, produce our goods, move from place to place, and care for our land. But this is not just a challenge.

“It is a profound opportunity. An opportunity to build cleaner economies, restore nature, and improve the health and wellbeing of communities everywhere.

“It is an opportunity to grow our economies, develop new technologies and create secure and affordable energy systems that are central to our future prosperity and security.

“Action on climate not only protects future generations but is a powerful engine to create better jobs and lives today.”

William’s ambitious Earthshot Prize – to recognise and scale-up solutions to “repair” the planet – was staged in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday night, with Kylie Minogue leading the star-studded line-up of performers which also included Brazilian legend Gilberto Gil.

The prince expressed the ethos behind his environmental awards, telling delegates: “When we unite behind shared purpose, we can scale and accelerate solutions that transcend borders.

“Solutions that give us hope, and fill us with optimism, for the future.”

He went on to talk about one of the Earthshot Prize finalists: “Brazil’s proposal for the Tropical Forests Forever fund is a visionary step toward valuing nature’s role in climate stability. That is why it was an Earthshot Prize finalist this year.

“The initiative recognises that climate and nature must be addressed together – not in silos, but in synergy.

“The science is clear – we must go further if we are to secure a liveable future for all. And we must go together.

“The time for partnership, protection, and progress is now.

“We know what is at stake. We know what must be done. And we know that no country, no community, no individual can do it alone.”

William went on to warn how humanity is edging towards the “Earth’s critical tipping points”, saying: “The melting of polar ice, the loss of the Amazon, the disruption of ocean currents… these are not distant threats. They are fast-approaching and will affect every one of us, no matter where we live.

“Just this year, I visited the Welsh town of Pontypridd with my wife Catherine, where the community is still recovering from devastating floods.

“I met families who had lost their homes, their possessions, and their sense of security. One resident told me how the river that once brought life to the town had become a source of fear.

“Their resilience was deeply moving. It was also a powerful reminder that climate change is not a distant threat.

“It is affecting lives across the UK, and across the world, from small towns to major cities, from coastal communities to inland regions. No corner of the globe will be unaffected.”

The prince discussed his five-day trip to Brazil, his first to the country, with the King before travelling as they shared their interest in nature.

In his speech, William praised his father’s long-term advocacy for the environment and others who also led the way: “I grew up with my father – the King – talking about the power of nature and the importance of harmony in the natural world.

“A subject he has championed for over five decades. It is a privilege to also represent him here today, as well as everyone else who has championed this cause, for so many years.”

The Prime Minister spoke directly after William and he challenged sceptics with a promise to double down on net zero as he admitted the “consensus is gone” on climate change.

Sir Keir also staunchly defended his Government’s clean energy agenda but conceded that cross-party unity on “science that is unequivocal” has splintered both in Britain and globally.

Later, William posed for a picture with Brazil’s president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – known as Lula – and Sir Keir, and when the local media called out for a handshake the South American leader brought the hands together for a triple handshake.

The president joked and laughed with the prince and Prime Minister in front of the cameras before he put his arms around their backs as the three men left walking away in unison.

The future king sat down with Lula for a bilateral meeting that over-ran and he was late for talks with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, and he also met Prince Albert of Monaco.

The prince ended his day by carrying out a joint engagement with the Prime Minister, meeting a group of young Brazilian leaders from the British Council’s Next Generation programme that explores the needs, potential and aspirations of young people globally.

In a mini-rainforest oasis in the centre of Belem, home to the Emilio Goeldi Museum, a museum focused on the scientific study of the Amazon’s natural and sociocultural systems, William told the future leaders their “voices” were being heard.

As he left, Karla Braga, 28, executive director of the Cojovem Institute which acts as a conduit between the youth in her local community and government, gave William a bottle of perfume “designed to attract rights for young people”, she said.

Afterwards, the 28-year-old commented: “He said it was cool! I’m excited that he will fight for us.”