Vulnerable pink coral will push up UK coastline as climate warms – research

The pink sea fan is likely to be a short-term beneficiary of global warming, researchers found, as the water around the British Isles heats up.

Tess de La Mare
Friday 27 May 2022 12:00
Pink sea fans will become more abundant as coastal waters warm, scientists predict (Jamie Stevens/PA)
Pink sea fans will become more abundant as coastal waters warm, scientists predict (Jamie Stevens/PA)

A vulnerable species of coral will become more common in UK waters by the end of the century as global warming drives up temperatures, according to new research.

The pink sea fan is found in shallow waters from the western Mediterranean stretching up to the north-west of Ireland, south-west England and Wales.

Researchers at the University of Exeter modelled which coastlines might become more hospitable to the coral as waters warm, based on greenhouse gas emissions at the high end of current predictions.

In a rapidly changing mosaic of habitats, some species – typically those favouring warmer conditions – may come out as short-term ‘winners’

Dr Jamie Stevens

They found that by the last two decades of this century, the pink sea fan is likely to push northwards into new sites in the British Isles making it a short term “winner” of the climate crisis.

Recommended

The modelling covered the Bay of Biscay, northern Spain, the British Isles and southern Norway.

In future it could be used to identify waters in need of extra environmental protection, the researchers said.

The soft coral is classified as “vulnerable” worldwide by the Internal Union for Conservation on Nature, and is at particular risk from scallop dredging.

Its slow growth rate means it also struggles to recover from physical disturbance.

The pink sea fan is listed as a species of principal importance in England and Wales under the Natural England and the Commission for Rural Communities Act 2006.

It was given the listing because of its rarity, and the fact the corals can form dense “forests” – boosting biodiversity by providing valuable habitat for other creatures living close to the sea bed.

The health of pink sea fan forests can also be a useful indicator of the wider health of the marine ecosystem, the researchers said.

Dr Jamie Stevens, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Exeter, said: “This research highlights the complex effects of climate change on marine ecosystems, in which the ranges of some species respond to warming by shifting pole-wards.

“In a rapidly changing mosaic of habitats, some species – typically those favouring warmer conditions – may come out as short-term ‘winners’.

“How long these species can continue to expand and benefit in the face of accelerated warming remains to be seen.”

Dr Tom Jenkins, also of the University of Exeter, said it was not yet clear why pink sea fans have not yet colonised greater areas of the coast.

“Possible barriers include insufficient dispersal of their larvae and high competition between species for space and resources,” he said.

Recommended

He added: “We also found that existing habitat across south-west Britain, the Channel Islands and north-west France is predicted to remain suitable for this species over the next 60-80 years.”

The paper, Predicting habitat suitability and range shifts under projected climate change for two octocorals in the north-east Atlantic, is published in the journal PeerJ.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in