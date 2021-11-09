Morrisons supermarket funds trial feeding cows red UK seaweed to cut carbon emissions

A supermarket is planning to trial the use of seaweed to potentially help reduce the amount of methane produced by cattle.

Morrisons is funding the three-year experiment with Queen’s University Belfast to find out how effective feeding cows seaweed from the Irish and British coasts will be in cutting emissions of the greenhouse gas.

Methane is 30 times more effective in trapping heat into the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

The research programme, led by Professor Sharon Huws and Dr Katerina Theodoridou of the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at the university, will also see if feeding cattle seaweed would improve the animals’ health and the quality of meat and milk.

Scientists found earlier this year that cattle emitted 82 per cent less methane after a small quantity of red seaweed was put in their feed.

Seaweed indigenous to the UK contains active compounds called phlorotannins which are often found in red wine and red berries.

Cows produce methane as microbes in their stomach help digest food. Phlorotannins, which are anti-bacterial, can help lower methane production and improve cattle immunity against diseases.

Morrisons plans to work with its fishermen suppliers to source seaweed which would then be made into a supplement.

Professor Sharon Huws, Professor of Animal Science and Microbiology of IGFS and who is leading the research programme, said: “We are excited to publish our lab research in due course. This is showing that, of several UK seaweeds tested in the lab, at least one is indicating a reduction in methane production.

“The next step will be to trial the effective seaweeds as nutritional supplements for cows and this will be managed by a Morrisons-funded PhD student.

“This is a truly innovative partnership between a retailer and researchers.

“The involvement of Morrisons means that effective methane reduction can be rolled out to Morrisons farmers’ herds of beef cows, and the seaweed needed can be sourced through its relationships with fisheries.”

Sophie Throup, Head of Agriculture at Morrisons, said: “As British farming’s biggest customer, we’re very mindful of our role in supporting and inspiring the farmers we work with to help them achieve goals in sustainable farming.

“With our own livestock experts and direct relationships with farmers we’re able to make changes quickly.

“By supporting this PhD studentship and wider research we are trialling this natural approach to reducing the environmental emissions caused by burps and flatulence from cows – as well as improving the quality of beef products.”