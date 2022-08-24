California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California in what is among the first announcements of its kind in the United States, and is being heralded as a major leap towards net zero.

Under plans which will be brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gasoline cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The rule, which will be issued by the California Air Resources Board, will also requires all new cars in California to be free of fossil fuels, which the Times reported make up about 12 per cent of current greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is huge,” said Margo Oge, an electric vehicles expert who oversaw the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations’ Environmental Protection Agency’s transportation emissions programmes. “California will now be the only government in the world that mandates zero-emission vehicles. It is unique.”

California lawmakers and the state’s air resources board will increase targets for new passenger vehicles being free of fossil fuels from 35 per cent by 2026 to 68 per cent by 203, the report said.

Gavin Newsom, the state’s Democratic governor, said in a brief statement that it showed that “CA continues to lead the way”.

California is both the largest market in the United States for cars and a trendsetter for other states which typically introduce similar vehicle and pollution legislation. According to the Times, at least five of those states could introduce a similar gasoline vehicle ban within the next year, although this remains to be seen however.

Washington state governor Jay Inslee meanwhile received criticism from environmental campaigners last year after he vetoed a bill that would have banned gasoline cars in his state by 2030. Lawmakers, who have mounted a second attempt at getting such a ban in place, will likely be inspired by the California measures.

European countries and China are currently ahead of the US in the electric vehicle market and today, only six per cent of cars sold in the US are electric – a number US President Joe Biden has pledged to grow to 50 per cent by 2030.

The ban on gasoline vehicles, as well as a recently announced $370bn for clean energy programmes by the Biden administration, will not be enough to bring the US to full net zero by 2050 however, according to Times analysis.

That is the date by which scientists say all major economies must reach net zero, a state of net neutral carbon emissions, if the planet is to be limited to 1.5 or 2 degrees celcius and the worst affects of the climate crisis.