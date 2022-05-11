New homes in California required to have all-electric appliances by 2026
California intends to reach ‘carbon neutrality’ by 2045
New homes in California are required to have all electric appliances by 2026, according to new government rules, to help reduce the state’s carbon footprint and improve air quality.
The framework, published by the California Air Resources Board on Tuesday lays out how California intends to reach “carbon neutrality” by 2045.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies