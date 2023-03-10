Biden declares state of emergency for California as severe rains slam snow-hit state

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden has approved a state of emergency and ordered federal assistance to support California after a massive storm slammed into the state on Friday.

The huge atmospheric river is dropping excessive amounts of rain onto the state and raising the threat of widespread flash flooding and rapid runoff.

Evacuation warnings were issued in advance for various foothill and mountain communities that are prone to flooding and mudslides. An evacuation order was in place for a small number of central coast residents who live below a levee near Oceano in San Luis Obispo County.

The latest atmospheric river, dubbed a “Pineapple Express” as it drags subtropical moisture from over the Pacific, is likely to significantly impact northern and central parts of the state.

It is the latest in a wave of extreme weather events to impact California since the beginning of the year.

Nine atmospheric rivers have deluged California so far in 2023 and in late February, a blast of arctic air delivered record snowfall to mountainous areas.

On Friday, high-elevation places in northern California and the Sierra Nevada, will see more heavy, wet snow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The snowpack is so vast at the highest elevations that it should be able to absorb the rain, NWS said. Mountain communities in California have seen as much as ten feet of snow from the rare blizzard conditions.

However, elevations below 4,000 feet will see melting and runoff, NWS reported. Considerable flooding impacts are possible across portions of the central coast and San Joaquin Valley.

Creeks and streams in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada will be the most vulnerable to flooding from rain and snowmelt.

Travel will be difficult, and there will likely be further impacts from the depth and weight of snow which has already trapped residents in their homes, downed powerlines and led to roof collapses.

The California Department of Transportation advised people to limit non-essential travel due to the dangers.

“There’s a risk of flooding, rock and mudslides and heavy snowfall, increasing the likelihood of road closures and avalanches,” CalTrans said, in a statement.

Severe and widespread flash flooding is expected from the storm over the next 24 hours. “Areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood,” NWS warned. “Lives and property are in great danger from Friday into Saturday morning.”

The precipitation is expected to ease off later on Saturday.

AP contributed to this report