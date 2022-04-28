California AG subpoenas ExxonMobil in plastics pollution investigation

The state is investigating plastic pollution around the world

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Thursday 28 April 2022 22:24
Comments
(Independent)

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a subpoena to ExxonMobil as the state investigates the oil industry’s alleged contribution to worldwide plastic pollution, AP reports.

More to follow

Comments

