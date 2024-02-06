Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A historic storm has deluged California over the past three days, bringing record amounts of rainfall and hundreds of catastrophic mudslides.

The storm is a “1-in-1000 year” rainfall event with Los Angeles’ Westwood neighbourhood recording nearly 12 inches of rain in 24 hours, according to the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. The storm is the second major event in two weeks to strike the region, powered by an atmospheric river dragging in moisture from the ocean.

Some 307 landslides were reported in LA alone, the fire department said. At least three people were killed by falling trees as powerful winds reached hurricane force.

Forecasters predicted the rain will begin to ease later on Tuesday. However, the threat of flooding remains high as the ground is extremely saturated, the National Weather Service said.

Floodwaters rush down a street in Los Angeles’ Beverly Crest neighbourhood on Monday (Anadolu via Getty Images)

An aerial image of a home destroyed by a landslide in Los Angeles, California on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)

Floodwaters rush through an underpass in Los Angeles, California on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)

Trees knocked down by heavy rain and landslides are causing power outages throughout Cailfornia (AFP via Getty Images)

Two people observe heavy flooding and rain in California (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A man and several cars sit outside a home damaged by mudslides in Los Angeles, California on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)

An emergency responder works in California floodwaters (AP)

Two people stand outside a home damaged by a landslide in Los Angeles, California on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)