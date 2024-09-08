California’s Line Fire grows to 17,400 acres forcing evacuations

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A California brush fire has expanded to more than 17,400 acres and has forced evacuations of nearby towns.

The Line Fire continued to expand on Sunday as firefighters battled the blaze, which is currently burning near Highland, California.

The wildfire grew rapidly overnight despite starting days ago. The fire was at zero percent containment as of 9am on Sunday morning according to Cal Fire.

The fire prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in San Bernardino County, which allows the state to use federal grant money to help combat the blaze. It will also allow the state government to fast-track individuals who need employment help after the fire or need assistance collecting copies of records.

FEMA has also agreed to provide the state with a Fire Management Assistance Grant, which will allow California to reclaim 75 percent of the firefighting costs from the federal government.

"I thank President Biden for his swift approval of support for the work of our firefighters and first responders battling this fire and protecting local communities," Newsom said in a statement. "It's critical that residents in the impacted areas remain vigilant and prepare to evacuate immediately if called for by local authorities."

The blaze triggered a wave of evacuations in nearby communities. All of Running Springs and Arrow Bear Lake residents were advised to evacuate, as were individuals living in some parts of Highland.

Fire crews monitor the Line Fire, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Running Springs, California ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A total of 35,405 structures are currently under threat from the fire. That figure includes homes, commercial buildings, and other "minor structures," according to fire officials.

The fire began on Thursday around 6.30pm near Baseline Street and Alpin Street just outside Highland. It surged to 3,832 acres by Friday night and then doubled in size by Saturday. It exploded in size again overnight Saturday.

Weather conditions — including lightning strikes, strong winds, and high temperatures — mixed with the difficult terrain near the fire have stifled firefighters' efforts to bring the blaze under control, according to KTLA.

“Vegetation is critically dry, and temperatures reached more than 100 degrees Saturday with relative humidity dipping to the mid-teens,” CAL FIRE stated on its website. “There’s a chance for thunderstorms in the area Sunday [but] there is an Excessive Heat Warning across the region that is expected to last through the weekend.”

Three firefighters have been injured fighting the fire thus far.