Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Duke of Cambridge says New Zealand floods reminder to protect environment

The Duke of Cambridge has said he and Kate are thinking about all those affected after a storm battered the country this week.

William Janes
Friday 19 August 2022 21:42
The Duke of Cambridge (PA)
The Duke of Cambridge (PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duke of Cambridge has said the floods which have ravaged New Zealand are a reminder of the need to protect the environment.

Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate their homes as a storm battered the country this week.

On Friday, the duke said on Twitter: “Seeing the devastation caused by the floods in New Zealand is a reminder of the herculean effort we must all make to protect our planet.

“I know you will come together, as you have done before, to support those in need. Catherine and I are thinking about all those affected.”

Recommended

The statement comes after around 230 homes in the town of Nelson, near the northern tip of South Island, were evacuated on Wednesday when the Maitai River flooded.

The storm also caused a home to slip down into a gully in the town of Tahunanui in the area.

The military were called in to patrol the area overnight.

Another 160 homes in Westport, on South Island’s West Coast, were also temporarily evacuated.

Elsewhere, residents in the northern part of North Island became cut off after landslides, fallen trees and floodwaters blocked access to roads.

Some schools and businesses were forced to close, while airlines cancelled some flights.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in