Satellites capture Canadian wildfire smoke pouring into US Midwest

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thick smoke from wildfires in Canada poured into the US Midwest and Plains on Wednesday, causing air quality to plummet.

Satellites from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) captured the plumes which started moving south on Tuesday after wrapping around a low-pressure system.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) around Minneapolis-St Paul shot above 150 - a Code Red, “unhealthy” level of pollution for the general population.

Areas of Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, North and South Dakota also experienced a spike in air pollution on Wednesday.

An air quality alert was issued until 6am on Friday for parts of the state, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reported.

Affected area includes Roseau, International Falls, Ely, Hibbing, Duluth, Two Harbors, Brainerd, Alexandria, Moorhead, Ortonville, St Cloud, the Twin Cities, and the tribal nations of Prairie Island, Mille Lacs, Fond du Lac, and Grand Portage.

At “unhealthy levels” of air pollution vulnerable populations like children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung disease, are advised to reduce their exposure and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Canadian officials warned that this year could be the country’s worst wildfire season on record and smoke would be a problem “all summer”.

More than 450 fires are burning across Canada with at least half raging out of control. Eight new fires ignited on Wednesday, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Ontario, on the other side of the US-Canada border from the midwest, is experiencing more than a dozen large fires.

The Air Quality Index (epa.gov)

Last week, wildfire smoke darkened skies and made it difficult to breathe in 20 states across America and large parts of Canada.

New York City registered above 400 AQI last Wednesday, a “hazardous” level of pollution on a scale that runs from 0-500.

The thick smoke bathed the city in an eerie orange haze and led to public health warnings to stay indoors and wear masks outside to avoid smoke inhalation.

Wildfires are increasing in frequency, size and severity globally due to hot and dry conditions being driven by the climate crisis. Fire seasons have become roughly 20 per cent longer around the world in the last 40 years, the World Health Organisation reports, and are expected to escalate as the global temperature rises.