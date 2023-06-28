Where are wildfires burning in Canada right now?

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Air quality has plummeted again this week across large parts of the United States and Canada as hundreds of wildfires rage out of control north of the border.

There are 480 fires burning throughout the country, according to the Canadian Interagency Fire Center, with one new fire igniting on Wednesday.

Some 237 fires are burning out-of-control and impacting provinces and territories from coast to coast. The blazes are impacting 10 provinces, two territories and national parks.

Canadian officials have warned that this could be the country’s worst wildfire season on record and smoke would be a problem “all summer”.

There have been 2,982 fires so far this year in Canada, destroying more than 30,000 square miles - an area twice the size of Switzerland.

The fires caused air quality to plummet across large parts of the US and Canada this week.

Air quality ranged from “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” in the Midwest with Chicago ranking number one in worst air quality in the world on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, winds were pushing the smoke towards the east coast with New York City expected to be most severely impacted on Thursday.

So far, the smoke is yet to reach levels seen earlier this month when plumes darkened skies and made it difficult to breathe in at least 20 states and large parts of Canada.

Hundreds of wildfires are burning across the breadth of Canada this week as air quality plummeted (CIFFC)

On 7 June, New York City shot above 400 on the Air Quality Index (which runs from 0-500) – a “hazardous” level of pollution that bathed the city in an eerie orange haze.

Public health officials advised all people to stay indoors and wear masks outside to limit their smoke inhalation.

The wildfires have been exacerbated by drought conditions across Canada. According to the Canada Drought Monitor, ten provinces have experienced abnormal dryness.

Rising global temperatures, due to emissions from burning fossil fuels, is fuelling larger and more frequent wildfires.