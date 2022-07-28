Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rare orchid found at Welsh military site for the first time in almost 20 years

The fen orchid was found at Laugharne-Pendine Burrows in Carmarthenshire earlier this month.

Tess de La Mare
Thursday 28 July 2022 12:22
A specimen of the fen orchid was found in Carmarthenshire for the first time since 2003 (Natural Resources Wales/PA)
A specimen of the fen orchid was found in Carmarthenshire for the first time since 2003 (Natural Resources Wales/PA)

A rare orchid known as the “crown jewel” of sand dunes has been discovered at a site in south-west Wales for the first time in almost 20 years.

A specimen of the fen orchid, or Liparis loeselii, was found at Laugharne-Pendine Burrows in Carmarthenshire – a military testing range – by 11-year-old botanist Tristan Moss.

Tristan was taking part in the annual Carmarthenshire recording week run by the Botanical Society of Great Britain and Ireland (BSBI) earlier this month.

It is the first time the fen orchid has been found on the site since 2003.

Laugharne-Pendine Burrows is part of the Sands of Life project – a £4 million scheme to restore more than 2,400 hectares of sand dunes across 10 sites in Wales.

Recommended

The project is led by Natural Resources Wales, and involves the site’s managers, defence technology company QinetiQ, and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation which is part of the Ministry of Defence.

At Laugharne-Pendine Burrows, the scheme has involved clearing rapid-growing scrub and vegetation that can crowd out rare wildflowers.

As well as the orchid, several other species were recorded including fragrant orchid (Gymnadenia densiflora), dotted Sedge (Carex punctata) and adder’s-tongue fern (Ophioglossum vulgatum).

Laura Bowen, Sands of Life project and monitoring officer, said: “It’s a genuine success story and a great example of the long-term commitment needed to support nature recovery at this and other important wildlife sites.”

She added: “We are so pleased with the results from the scrub clearance programme that has been completed at Pendine.

“Scrub and rank vegetation will outcompete specialised, low-growing dune plants, but thanks to this completed work a range of plant species such as the fen orchid can thrive.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in