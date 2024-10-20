Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Countries are gathering in Cali, Colombia, for two weeks of negotiations on efforts to halt and reverse worldwide declines in nature.

Here, the PA news agency answers the key questions about the “Cop16” conference on biodiversity.

– What is Cop16?

It is the latest meeting – conference of the parties or Cop – under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), which is the global agreement covering all aspects of nature and its sustainable use, ratified by almost 200 countries.

It is colloquially known as the “Nature Cop” because it focuses on protecting and restoring biodiversity.

This year, it is taking place in Cali, Colombia, from October 21 to November 1.

Cop16 will be all about delivering on targets after the landmark Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) was agreed in 2022 at the last Cop in Canada.

The KMGBF – or GBF – sets out a pathway to a world that lives in harmony with nature by 2050, through dozens of targets like the 30 by 30 goal for governments to designate 30% of Earth’s land and ocean area as protected areas by 2030.

– What is up for discussion at Cop16?

The ultimate aim is to secure further agreements on efforts to tackle the global nature crisis.

But more specifically, Cop16 will see governments tasked with reviewing the progress so far on implementing the KMGBF to protect and restore nature.

Major negotiation will revolve around individual nations’ updated plans – known as NBSAPs – monitoring progress, finance and sharing digital sequence information (DSI) on genetic resources.

– What are NBSAPs?

As part of the 2022 agreement, countries agreed to submit updated versions of their individual implementation plans – known as National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) “by” Cop16.

NBSAPs are critical blueprints for how individual countries plan to tackle biodiversity loss, as well as ensure they meet the targets outlined in the GBF.

As part of the 2022 agreement, countries agreed to submit updated versions of their NBSAPs ahead of Cop16.

But of almost 200 countries, a UK official said just 21 updated NBSAPs have been tabled ahead of the conference – with another 20 set to be delivered at the conference.

Reports have claim more than 85% of nations will miss the deadline due to issues like the lengthy consultation processes needed at home and general elections taking place across the world in 2024.

The UK is among those who will not be submitting its updated NBSAP, as the new Labour Government reviews the UK’s Environmental Improvement Plan (EIP) to deliver on legally binding targets to save nature.

– What else is up for discussion?

Of course, on the agenda again is the issue of money to pay for it all.

Cop16 talks will also focus on further developing the monitoring framework to track global efforts on nature.

This year, there are expectations for a major agreement on the fair and equitable sharing of benefits from digital sequence information (DSI) on genetic resources.

The UK is co-chairing negotiations on DSI, with hopes a deal could further global science base and galvanise international innovations that reduce human impact on the natural world – such as the creation of new dyes, detergents, energy generation breakthroughs or efficient new mining procedures.

– So is it like the climate Cops we keep having?

Yes, and no. Like the UN climate change Cops, the process was formed under one of the treaties agreed at the Rio Summit in 1992, although the big CBD meetings only happen once every two years, unlike the annual climate talks.

The two issues of climate and nature are closely interlinked, with destruction of habitats such as forests hitting wildlife and driving up carbon emissions, rising temperatures harming species, and solutions – such as restoring woodlands, peatland and mangroves – beneficial to both crises.

And a key difference is the US is not a party to the treaty, only an observer, so there will not be the powerful US-China dynamic there is on climate change, and more influence from other countries – from the EU to African nations – in the talks.

NBSAPs are similar to the nationally determined contributions (NDCs) discussed at climate Cops – which are individual countries’ plans of how they will meet the Paris Agreement goals to pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

However, a key difference is that countries are legally obliged to submit NDCs but not NBSAPs.

Nature Cops can often be overshadowed by the climate Cops but many are hoping to see nature’s “breakout” as voices rise in warning of a natural world facing collapse.

– What about the UK?

The UK is positioning itself as “back in business” at the centre of global efforts to tackle climate change and the destruction of the national world.

The new Labour Government has made it clear that it wants to reinvigorate Britain’s climate and nature fight, with Cop16 marking one of its first major international meetings.

It comes after the the previous Tory Government was seen to turn down the dial on Britain’s leading role in green efforts, with then-prime minister Rishi Sunak skipping key international meetings, making U-turns on green policies and axing the climate envoy post.

But the new Government still has a big mountain to climb, with the UK labelled “one of the most nature-depleted” on Earth – with environmental groups warning that domestic progress on nature goals have been far too slow.