Four out of 10 CEOs ready to sacrifice profits to put climate action first

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More company heads are willing to compromise on short-term gains to prioritise climate action as fears of a spiralling crisis rise, a survey found.

The new survey by the world’s largest consulting firm – which takes the temperature of business execs’ top priorities every year – underscores the growing concern among business leaders about the impending climate crisis.

Around 40 per cent of the total 4,702 chief executives of top businesses who responded to the latest Global CEO Survey from PwC, formerly known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, said they have “accepted lower hurdle rates for climate-friendly investments than for other investments”.

This is way up from the less than a quarter of respondents who said the same in the annual survey’s previous five installments.

“This may partly explain why 41 per cent of CEOs, including over half of those at chemical companies, say their organisations have set lower hurdle rates for climate-friendly investments than for other investments,” PwC says.

A third of the respondents said the climate crisis was expected to shift how they do things over the next three years as extreme weather events unleash increasing destruction worldwide with 2024 expected to be even hotter than 2023’s record breaking extremes.

The shift in attitude towards sustainability comes as the survey also showed around 45 per cent of CEOs now believe their company “will not be viable in ten years” if it doesn’t undergo a transition.

“Whether it is accelerating the rollout of generative AI or building their business to address the challenges and opportunities of the climate transition, this is a year of transformation,” Bob Moritz, global chairman of PwC, said in a statement.

This figure is also up from the PwC’s findings last year, which showed 40 per cent of CEOs believed their businesses would become unviable in coming years.

The survey comes as business elites, political leaders, and activists descended on the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, with concerns over spiralling climate crisis and artificial intelligence top on the agenda.

The sense of urgency was stronger in CEOs in places where climate crisis is having more impact. More company heads in Asia were willing to undergo more short-term losses to prioritise climate action than others.

However, this doesn’t mean all large corporations are effectively taking climate risks into consideration.

The PwC report says “fewer than half of all respondents have incorporated climate risk into financial planning – and nearly one-third have no plans to do so”.

They also appeared unwilling to invest more in reskilling their workers for a net-zero economy or to invest more in nature-based climate solutions, even though PwC’s surveys have previously shown that 55 per cent of global GDP is moderately or highly dependent on nature.

The survey also showed an increase in confidence in the global economy among the company heads, despite wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Of the executives, 38 per cent were optimistic about growth, compared to 18 per cent last year.