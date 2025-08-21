Scythers cut back the King’s wildflower meadow in annual tradition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King’s wildflower meadow at Highgrove has undergone its annual scything.

Mowers and members of the Scythe Association of Britain & Ireland were pictured cutting back the species-rich plot at Charles’s Gloucestershire estate this week as the end of the summer approaches.

The King is known to be a fan of the traditional country craft and has in the past turned his hand to the skill, which was once boosted in popularity by actor Aidan Turner scything topless in the BBC drama Poldark.

The age old practice, of using a tool with a long curved blade to cut meadows by hand in a low sweeping motion, produces a closer cut to the ground, allowing for better seed germination and maintaining biodiversity while providing crucial winter fodder for livestock.

The meadow, which was established more than 40 years ago, covers four acres and is one of the most picturesque gardens at Highgrove House near Tetbury.

It was developed by gardening expert Miriam Rothschild in 1982 with special seed mix which replicated old meadows which had been lost over time.

Charles, then the Prince of Wales, wanted his experimental meadow to protect native flora and fauna which were in decline thanks to modern farming methods.

The original seed mix comprised 32 varieties of native plants, including ox-eye daisies, yellow rattle, common spotted orchid, meadow crane’s bill and ragged robin.

Managed as a traditional hay meadow, it is cut in summer for hay, and grazed by sheep in the autumn, which helps to tread seeds back into the ground.

Yellow rattle keeps grasses cropped, and more than seven types of orchids thrive in the soil.

Spring is a highlight when scores of Lent lily and Ice Follies daffodils appear, followed by swathes of yellows, pink and purples.

The meadow was named as the first of 60 Coronation Meadows in a project initiated Charles ahead of the 60th anniversary of Elizabeth II’s coronation in 2013.

It now contains more than 70 varieties of plants.

Highgrove is open to the public from April to October, with all proceeds from visitors going towards the work of The King’s Foundation – Charles’s charity, based on the site, which works to protect traditional skills and crafts.