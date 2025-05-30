Kent landscape that inspired Dickens declared nature reserve

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Kent landscape of ancient woodlands, wildflower meadows and chalk grasslands that inspired novelist Charles Dickens has been designated a national nature reserve.

Natural England, which advises the Government on the environment, announced the creation of the North Kent Woods and Downs national nature reserve on Friday.

This means the 800-acre landscape has been marked out as an area of focus for conservation and nature restoration efforts.

The mosaic of different habitats is home to key species including Man and Lady orchids, the Maidstone mining bee, Hazel dormouse and skylarks, around 1,700 ancient and veteran trees, and the Silverhand Estate – one of the UK’s largest organic vineyards.

Dickens, who lived in different areas of north Kent during his life in the 19th Century, drew inspiration from the landscape in his writings.

The nature reserve designation also aims to boost the local economy, tourism and access to nature for around 400,000 people who live within five miles of the reserve and an estimated eight million who live within an hour’s drive away.

The ancient woodlands have maintained tree cover since the Tudor era, when Henry VIII was said to have given Kent the nickname “Garden of England”.

Natural England’s partners, which include the National Trust, Woodland Trust and Kent County Council, will be working to support conservation efforts beyond the boundary of the reserve to create a joined-up approach to nature recovery for a further 1,100 hectares in the surrounding area.

Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England said: “Creating bigger, better and more joined-up natural areas is one of the most vital and fundamental steps we must take in meeting our national targets for Nature’s recovery.

“This new reserve, with its hundreds of ancient trees set amid extensive chalk grasslands, lays the foundations for multiple partners to work together to improve Nature across a significant area of countryside.”

The reserve comes as the eighth in the King’s Series – a programme to establish 25 large-scale national nature reserves across England by 2027 in celebration of Charles’ coronation.

Nature minister Mary Creagh said: “This new National Nature reserve will give people the opportunity to explore Kent’s magical landscapes from wildflower meadows to ancient woodlands.

“Reserves like this one, and others in the King’s Coronation Series, will deliver on our promise to improve access to nature and protect nature-rich habitats, as well as boosting the local economy in line with our Plan for Change.”

Nick Johannsen, national landscape director at Kent Downs National Landscape, said: “The North Kent Woods and Downs National Nature Reserve is especially exciting because of the sheer scale, nearly 20 square kilometres of land managed for nature, people, its beauty and history and for scientific research and so close to the urban centres of Gravesend and the Medway Towns.

“Many partners from the public, private, community and charity sectors are working together here, on some of the very best sites for wildlife in England.”

With support from Natural England and Kent Downs National Landscape, the reserve will be managed by a number of partners including the National Trust, Woodland Trust, Kent County Council, Plantlife, Silverhand Estate (Vineyard Farms Ltd) and the West Kent Downs Countryside Trust.

Meanwhile, affiliated partners include Gravesham Borough Council, Birling Estate, Shorne Parish Council, Tarmac and Forestry England.