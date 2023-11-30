King hails ‘fantastic’ climate technologies as he opens Dubai science campus

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King has described new climate technologies as “fantastic” during a visit to open a university science campus in Dubai.

Charles spoke to engineers and students at the new Dubai campus of Heriot-Watt University, which is based in Edinburgh, and was shown a host of technologies designed to combat climate change.

The visit is one of a number of engagements for Charles on Thursday, including several bilateral talks with world leaders, before he gives the opening address at the Cop28 climate summit on Friday.

After greeting well-wishers, Charles was joined on the tour of the university’s Cop28 Cleantech exhibition by Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, with the UK Government sponsoring the exhibition.

Greeting the King, Lord Cameron said he “would not have missed it for the world”.

Charles said new technology designed to capture greenhouse gases is “really encouraging” as he was shown several green inventions.

They also include fishing nets that can release fish if they are the wrong species, and new kinds of solar panels.

Charles also met Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, with Thursday being St Andrew’s Day. The pair shook hands and shared a brief conversation before the King spoke to dozens of students and staff outside the building.

Before leaving, he formally opened the campus and unveiled a plaque.

Richard Williams, principal and vice-chancellor of Heriot-Watt University, said: “We are deeply honoured by the visit of His Majesty King Charles III to open our campus in Dubai.

“Heriot-Watt was the first British university to open a campus in Dubai back in 2005 and since then, we have grown to become the largest international university in the UAE.

“When our university was founded more than 200 years ago, it set out a clear purpose to benefit society by making education accessible, inclusive and industry-focused – helping our students and academics to have a positive impact on the world.

“We are committed to taking a global lead on sustainability and, as the UAE hosts Cop28, we will be showcasing some of our deep expertise in areas including industrial decarbonisation, energy transition and sustainable logistics.

“Universities play a vital role in advancing knowledge and solutions around climate change, and we are proud to be hosting a dynamic Climate Hub here at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, to help move conversations into action.”

Charles is meeting multiple climate and world leaders throughout Thursday before addressing Cop28 on Friday at Expo City Dubai.

He met with the president of Nigeria earlier on Thursday and will meet other world leaders as he promotes peace across the wider region.