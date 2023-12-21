Hundreds of venomous deepwater Blue Sea Dragons mysteriously wash ashore in India

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hundreds of poisonous deep sea creatures have been spotted in the Indian city of Chennai after floods and an industrial oil spill.

Two venomous marine creatures from the deep sea, the Blue Buttons resembling button-like polyp colonies and the Blue Sea Dragon, a nudibranch, were spotted at Besant Nagar this week.

Both of these deep sea creatures washed ashore in large numbers, many dead and some alive, according to Srivatsan Ramkumar, a resident of Chennai and an Environmentalist Foundation of India.

“Hundreds of them had washed ashore between the broken bridge and the Ashtalakshmi temple stretch of the beach,” he told The News Minute.

“While a large number of them were dead, I spotted some Blue Sea Dragons and Blue Button which were alive.”

The unusual creatures that live in deep waters are hardly ever spotted on beaches. The sightings came after cyclone Michaung dumped 60cm of rain in 48 hours on Tamil Nadu’s capital, prompting floods.

The city also suffered a massive industrial oil spill following the floods. However, it’s not yet clear whether the spottings had any link with that.

Both of these creatures can be venomous, with these sightings prompting safety concerns for the public. Prashanth E, Tamil Nadu Forest Department’s wildlife warden told the news publication that residents were cautioned to not touch the creatures.

“After cyclonic disturbances, flushing of the sea bed is a common occurrence. On Chennai’s shore, spotting Blue Sea Dragons is not a regular occurrence but they do show up once in a while. It is best not to touch them,” he told TNM.

The Blue Buttons, misinterpreted as single organisms due to their close resemblance to jellyfish, are colonies of small predators known as hydroids. Functioning as a united entity, they drift passively along the ocean, playing vital roles in stinging, preying, and defending themselves against predators.

While the Blue Sea Dragon is an extremely rare sight, typically inhabiting the deep oceans. Its captivating appearance, with dual camouflage capabilities—using the blue side against the ocean's hue and the silver side against the water's bright surface—adds to its mystique.

These dragons are occasionally spotted in formations known as “blue fleets,” presenting a spectacle for those who witness them.