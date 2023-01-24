Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

China’s northernmost city of Mohe recorded its lowest temperature at -53C amid a cold spell that is expected to last a week.

The temperature in Mohe, a city in northern China’s Heilongjiang province, dropped to -53C on Sunday morning, the first day of the Lunar Year, the state’s Meteorological Bureau confirmed.

This is the lowest temperature ever recorded for the city, breaking the previous record of -52.3C, witnessed in 1969. This is also close to the national record of -58C, recorded in the city of Genhe, Inner Mongolia in December 2009.

Twelve weather stations in Heilongjiang also reported temperatures close to or below their own low-temperature records this past weekend, the bureau said.

Mohe, situated close to the Russian border, is also referred to as China’s “North Pole” and the temperature here remains near or below 0C in January. The city also witnesses a longer winter, lasting almost eight months.

The extreme chilly temperatures are witnessed as northern parts of Asia suffer through a cold snap which is expected to continue this week.

China’s meteorological authority on Monday issued its blue alert for a cold wave, forecasting big temperature drops and gales across most of the central and eastern regions of the country.

Temperatures in Mohe had been below -50C for the last three days, with many experts calling the spell unprecedented.

Xinhua news agency reported that several areas in the Greater Khingan mountain range, which spans Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang, witnessed record-low temperatures over the weekend.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Russia, Yakutsk, which has the distinction of being the world’s coldest city, saw temperatures plunge to -62.7C, the coldest in more than two decades.

The extreme temperatures in China are recorded after the country witnessed a long excruciating heatwave and drought along with above-average rainfall causing flooding in several areas. China has some of the most diverse regions in the world and has been witnessing extreme weather triggered by the man-made climate crisis.

Experts warn these extreme temperatures increase the chances of frostbite and hypothermia, creating life-threatening conditions. According to the National Weather Service, a temperature of -50C can cause frostbite in as few as five minutes.