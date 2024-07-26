Support truly

China has unveiled the world’s first meltdown-proof nuclear power plant, achieving a groundbreaking and potentially transformative feat in the field of nuclear energy.

The plant, developed by researchers at Tsinghua University, represents a major leap forward in nuclear energy safety, which has been under scrutiny since the catastrophic meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan over a decade ago.

Nuclear fission, which fires nuclear plants, generates extreme heat that poses substantial risks if not properly managed.

Traditional nuclear plants face the risk of meltdown for this reason. If cooling systems in these plants fail, the reactors can overheat, potentially leading to explosions and the release of dangerous radiation.

The new Chinese plant uses an innovative design called a "pebble-bed reactor” to mitigate the risk of meltdown.

Unlike most reactors that use water to cool down, it uses helium gas, which can handle much higher temperatures.

And instead of large fuel rods, it uses small, billiard-ball-sized graphite spheres filled with tiny uranium fuel particles. These spheres are provided by the German company SGL Group and are highly resistant to heat.

The materials used in this reactor can withstand very high temperatures, up to 950C, without melting.

The design of the reactor ensures that it won’t overheat to a dangerous level even if the cooling system fails. The helium gas and graphite spheres naturally dissipate heat.

If the reactor gets too hot, it automatically slows down the nuclear reaction, preventing any chance of a meltdown.

In 2011, the Fukushima nuclear reactor faced a rare problem where both regular and backup power supplies to its cooling system stopped working, causing a meltdown.

While pebble-bed reactors do not completely solve the problem of nuclear waste, the fuel’s form allows for multiple options for waste disposal. China’s eventual goal is to eliminate or greatly reduce waste by recycling the spent nuclear fuel.

The plant’s twin reactors, which have been in development since 2016, can each generate 105 megawatts of power.

Nuclear power offers a large and reliable source of low-carbon energy, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat the climate crisis. But safety has always remained a major concern.

The new Chinese design cannot be adapted to existing nuclear reactors but it can serve as a blueprint to make future power plants safer.

The development of the innovative nuclear plant is part of China’s broader push to increase the supply of nuclear power and cut the reliance on coal, which is still the country’s main source of energy.