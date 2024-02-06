Thousands of cars stranded in China’s big freeze ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of motorists in central China found themselves stranded on highways due to heavy snow causing widespread disruptions during the annual Lunar New Year travel rush.

Aerial images from Hubei province on Monday night showed extensive traffic back-ups. Around 4,000 vehicles were stuck on highways due to unusual snow-related disruptions, according to provincial officials quoted by state broadcaster CCTV.

The traffic was expected to ease on Tuesday but continued snow storms amid a busy festival period has prompted a travel chaos in the country.

Dozens of roads have been blocked for cars due to snow and freezing conditions in recent days.

Videos on Chinese social media showed images of people stranded on trains or trapped in cars on snowy highways.

According to report by business outlet Yicai, one driver was trapped in a car for three days.

Vehicles are stranded on a snow covered expressway on the outskirts of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province (AP)

A video posted by Jim yang, a meteorologist at Chinese Meterological Administration, showed a road buried by snow in Zhangjiajie, a famous scenic spot in Hunan Province, China.

Hundreds of flights and trains have already been cancelled despite increased capacity and preparations by operators.

Millions of people are travelling across the country to celebrate the Lunar New Year, China’s most important holiday, which will fall on Saturday. Families traditionally gather for dinner the night before.

After three years of Covid-related lockdowns and restrictions, this year marked the return to normalcy for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Travelers with their luggage walk in the snow as they exit a railway station in Huaibei, in central China’s Anhui province (AP)

China’s aviation regulator had scheduled 2,500 extra international flights ahead of the holiday, and transport officials anticipated 480 million rail trips during the 40-day travel surge, a nearly 40 per cent increase from last year.

But two runways were shut at the Wuhan Tianhe Airport on Sunday, leading to the cancellation of more than two hundred flights. Mass flight cancellations or delays were also reported at airports in Anhui and Hubei provinces.

China’s national rail operator said many trains were either put out of service or restricted their speeds in Shanghai and parts of Hunan, Hubei and Guangdong provinces

Transport officials mobilised thousands of employees to shovel snow and defrost railways and roads, according to a New York Times report. Police officers were assisting in pushing cars trapped by frozen roads.