Bananas under threat as rising temperatures killing crops – report

Bananas are coming under increasing threat from climate change, with farmers saying extreme weather is “killing” their crops, according to a report.

An analysis by international development charity Christian Aid released on Monday shows rising temperatures and climate-related pests are putting bananas at risk.

It found that nearly two-thirds of the most suitable banana-growing areas in Latin America and the Caribbean – a region responsible for around 80% of the world’s banana exports – could be lost by 2080 due to climate impacts.

Bananas grow in a temperature range of between 15-35C but are also very sensitive to water shortages, meaning increasingly extreme weather is affecting the plant’s ability to photosynthesise.

Diseases such as fusarium tropical race 4 have also emerged as a growing threat in recent years, causing the loss of entire farms across Latin America.

Christian Aid cited farmers from the region who say their farms are “dying”, which in turn is affecting their income.

Aurelia Pop Xo, 53, a banana grower in Guatemala, said: “Climate change has been killing our crops.

“This means there is no income because we cannot sell anything. What is happening is that my plantation has been dying.

“In the past, there was a prediction that this would happen in the future, but it has come earlier, and this is because we are not taking care of our motherland, our ecosystems, and this is very worrying for our kids, and especially for our grandkids.”

In light of the findings, Christian Aid is urging developed nations to urgently reduce their carbon emissions to stem the growing impacts of climate change.

It also calls for international climate finance to support banana growers and agricultural communities to adapt to the changing climate.

Osai Ojigho, Christian Aid’s director of policy and campaigns, said: “Bananas are not just the world’s favourite fruit, but they are also an essential food for millions of people.

“The lives and livelihoods of people who have done nothing to cause the climate crisis are already under threat.”

Ms Ojigho called on countries to use this year’s deadline for new UN national climate action plans as an opportunity to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and ensure climate finance “reaches people in desperate need of it”.

Elsewhere, consumers and businesses are being urged to choose bananas certified as Fairtrade, which ensures farmers are paid more for their crops.

Anna Pierides, Fairtrade Foundation’s senior sustainable sourcing manager for bananas, said: “Without fair prices, banana farmers simply cannot make ends meet.

“Fairtrade is committed to raising incomes, living standards and the resilience of banana producers to enable them to deal with the changing climate and to continue farming.

“One way businesses can support this is through our Shared Impact initiative, which brings buyers together to ensure longer-term sourcing commitments, greater transparency and more opportunities for banana growers to sell more on Fairtrade terms.”

Holly Woodward-Davey, project co-ordinator at Banana Link, which works across the banana supply chain, said: “The climate crisis and the associated biodiversity crisis demand a rethink of industrial food production systems, which depend on the use of increasing amounts of harmful chemicals.

“Governments must continue to take decisive action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ban the most toxic chemicals while investing in transitions to fair, stable and healthy food systems.”