In little more than 15 years, climate breakdown has been responsible for the disappearance of hundreds of square kilometres of ancient Norwegian glaciers and ice patches, according to the latest estimates.

While an ominous symptom of global heating, the retreat of this mountainous ice – often in remote and seemingly desolate locations – has also led to certain discoveries said to “shift the boundaries of our understanding” of a world long-forgotten.

Among the most extraordinary of the hundreds of items discovered frozen in time in Norway’s thawing mountain ranges are a size 36 shoe lost by an inhabitant of the Bronze Age more than 3,000 years ago.

The laced garment, which is around 27cm long, was discovered at the Langfonne ice patch in the Jotunheimen mountains in 2007, which is also home to the oldest discovery so far – an arrow shaft dating back 6,100 years.

Such discoveries, scientists say, are not only revealing traces of prehistoric human activity such as hunting and trapping, but are also bringing new insights into animal and plant life – and potentially even climate history.

“Objects and remains of animals and human activity have been found that we didn’t even know existed,” said Birgitte Skar, an archaeologist and associate professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology University Museum.

“They include everything from horse tack and clothing to arrows with tips made of shells, wooden shafts and feathers. Not a year goes by without surprising finds that shift the boundaries of our understanding.”

In a new report, Prof Skar and her colleagues detail many of these discoveries, including several whole mummified mammals, reindeer bones from 4,200 years ago still containing intact marrow, and a red-wing thrush whose internal organs have remained intact after 4,000 years in ice at the Dovrefjell mountain range.

While glaciers typically move and crush ancient organic materials held in Norway’s acidic soil, more stationary ice patches have been found to provide significantly better conditions for preservation.

But like the ice which had long preserved them, scientists warn that these precious finds are also at risk of being lost forever.

Only a few ice patches containing potential discoveries have been investigated systematically over time, and those in northern Norway have barely been studied at all.

Short-term financing has resulted in a lack of continuity in monitoring and securing artefacts from the ice patches, while the research which has been done on existing finds barely scratches the surface, scientists warn.

All the while, this potential knowledge is melting away at record speed.

A survey based on satellite images captured in 2020 showed that, of 10 selected ice patches with known finds, more than 40 per cent have melted, according to Prof Skar, who described this as “a significant threat for preserving discoveries from the ice, not to mention the ice as a climate archive”.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 26 May 2022 This aerial view shows French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walking on a slackline close to Le Mont Saint-Michel abbey, north-western France AFP/Getty World news in pictures 25 May 2022 Sailors and Marines line the deck of the USS Bataan, a US Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, as it sails past the Statue of Liberty among the parade of ships during “Fleet Week 2022” in New York City Reuters World news in pictures 24 May 2022 People ride a metro in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, on May 24, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - After nearly three months of interruption due to the Russian offensive on the second largest city in Ukraine, the Kharkiv metro, which for a long time hosted people protecting themselves from artillery fire, resumed on May 24, 2022. AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 May 2022 An aerial view of a massive dust storm advancing into Kuwait City above Kuwait University Campus AFP/Getty World news in pictures 22 May 2022 Two national guard visit the grave of a late soldier in Kharkiv cemetery, eastern Ukraine AP World news in pictures 21 May 2022 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hugs his daughters Lily and Abbey at a Liberal Party function in Sydney, Australia. Morrison has conceded defeat and has confirmed that he would hand over the leadership of the Liberal Party following his party’s loss to Labor’s Anthony Albanese AP World news in pictures 20 May 2022 People look at the sun rising at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC EPA World news in pictures 19 May 2022 Ultra Orthodox Jews dance around a bonfire during Lag BaOmer celebrations at the traditional grave site of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai at Mount Meron, northern Israel AP World news in pictures 18 May 2022 Dolporn Chumchoochan of Thailand competes during the rhythmic gymnastics women qualifications event at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi AFP/Getty World news in pictures 17 May 2022 Day laborers eat ice-cream during a hot summer day in Dhaka, Bangladesh EPA World news in pictures 16 May 2022 An armed guard at an elephant tusk store in Harare, Zimbabwe. AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 15 May 2022 Children walk hand in hand out near the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY AP World news in pictures 14 May 2022 Pope Francis in a wheelchair attends an audience with pilgrims of the Institute of the Religious Teachers Filippini in the Paul VI hall, Vatican City EPA World news in pictures 13 May 2022 Palestinian mourners carry the casket of slain Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aklel, during her funeral procession from the church toward the cemetary, in Jerusalem AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 May 2022 This is the first image of Sagittarius A* (or Sgr A* for short), the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy. It was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope Reuters World news in pictures 11 May 2022 A performer stands in front of thousands of knitted blankets on the school field at Steyn City, to mark the upcoming Nelson Mandela Day, as part of the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day project in Johannesburg, South Africa EPA World news in pictures 10 May 2022 People walk past a burnt bus near Sri Lanka's former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence, a day after it was torched by protesters in Colombo AFP/Getty World news in pictures 9 May 2022 Russian service members march during a parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia Reuters World news in pictures 8 May 2022 First lady Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine AP World news in pictures 7 May 2022 A man rides his bicycle past a wall mural in Mumbai AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 May 2022 Returning for the third time since its mining in 1901, the 'Red Cross', a fancy intense yellow, cushion-shaped 205.07 carat diamond and a 228.31 carat white diamond called 'The Rock' that could fetch 30 million US dollars and is the largest ever seen throughout auction market history are pictured during a preview at Christie's before their auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland Reuters World news in pictures 5 May 2022 An aerial picture shows a view of Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah during a heavy sandstorm AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 May 2022 Vehicles on fire at an oil depot after missiles struck the facility in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Makiivka, Ukraine AP World news in pictures 3 May 2022 US Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to pro-choice demonstrators outside of the US Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC. In a leaked initial draft majority opinion obtained by Politico, and authenticated by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the cases Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v Casey should be overturned, which would end federal protection of abortion rights across the country Getty World news in pictures 2 May 2022 Muslim worshippers pray during the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer sermon at a football stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as Muslims across the globe mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadan AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 May 2022 Azovstal steel plant employee Maxim, last name withheld, evacuated from Mariupol, hugs his son Matvey, who had earlier left the city with his relatives, as they meet at a temporary accommodation centre during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine Reuters World news in pictures 30 April 2022 Participants march during a lantern parade as part of a Lotus Lantern Festival to celebrate the upcoming Buddha’s birthday, in Seoul AFP/Getty World news in pictures 29 April 2022 A Muslim woman with a child leaves after offering prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India Reuters World news in pictures 28 April 2022 Afghan children play in a field in Kabul AFP/Getty World news in pictures 27 April 2022 A ragpicker looks for reusable items while a fire rages at the Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi AP World news in pictures 26 April 2022 Yuri, a Ukrainian farmer, wearing body armor and helmet, works at the topsoil in a field, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine Reuters World news in pictures 25 April 2022 A staff member sprays disinfectant at a cinema as the city starts to reopen after a Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province AFP/Getty World news in pictures 24 April 2022 French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron (R) holds his fist in the air as he holds Brigitte Macron’s hand after his victory in France’s presidential election, at the Champ de Mars in Paris AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 April 2022 A performer from the Salgueiro samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil AP World news in pictures 22 April 2022 Activists with the environmental group Extinction Rebellion (XRDC) hang a banner from the Wilson Building, the seat of DC’s local governance, for an Earth Day protest to ‘stop all new fossil fuel infrastructure in the nation’s capital’ in Washington, DC EPA World news in pictures 21 April 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson is dressed in a turban during a visit to Gujarat Biotechnology University, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, as part of his two day trip to India PA World news in pictures 20 April 2022 Britain's Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, attends the Invictus Games in The Hague ANP/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 19 April 2022 Reporters look on at the Geo-Cosmos, the worlds first spherical display made using organic electroluminescent panels showing a high-resolution model of the Earth, during a media preview at the Miraikanon, the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo AFP/Getty World news in pictures 18 April 2022 Service members of pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict near the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine Reuters World news in pictures 17 April 2022 Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a residential building following bombardment in central Kharkiv AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 April 2022 An activist playing the role of a victim takes part in a protest in support of Ukraine under the slogan "March for True Peace in Ukraine", as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Berlin, Germany Reuters World news in pictures 15 April 2022 A catholic faithful holds a crucifix during a prayer carried out by prelates in the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris AFP/Getty World news in pictures 14 April 2022 This areal view shows a man walking across a destroyed bridge north of Durban AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 April 2022 Two women hug outside a heavily damaged apartment block following an artillery attack during the Russian assault on Kharkiv Reuters World news in pictures 12 April 2022 Members of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowd the streets after at least 16 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 11 April 2022 A university student shouts slogans during a protest against high prices of supplies, postponement of presidential elections and an extension of the president's term in front of the people's representative council (DPR) in Banda Aceh AFP/Getty World news in pictures 10 April 2022 Girls dressed as Kumari arrive to attend rituals to celebrate the Hindu festival of Navratri at the Adyapeath temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India Reuters World news in pictures 9 April 2022 Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Johnson walk during their meeting in downtown Kyiv AP World news in pictures 8 April 2022 An aerial photograph shows protesters holding a massive Ukrainian flag in Tirana’s main square, as they prepare to march toward the Russian Embassy AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 April 2022 A remote controlled airplane enthusiast launches an electric glider from a cliff in Hong Kong – alternative outdoor activities are increasingly popular in Hong Kong as coronavirus restrictions have closed beaches, gyms and swimming pools. EPA

She is pushing for the creation of a national monitoring programme which uses remote sensing to systematically secure archaeological finds and biological remains from the ice patches, and which could also be used to collect glaciological data, “since the ice patches can provide detailed data on how the climate has evolved over the last 7500 years”.

Indeed, Prof Skar and her colleagues are starting to look at whether some of the ice could have survived since the last Ice Age – a possibility which she said “offers unprecedented opportunities to trace climate history and activity on these hunting grounds even further back in time”.

The oldest population group in Norway descended from reindeer hunters, who hunted close to the edge of the ice sheet in northern Europe and southern Scandinavia at the tail end of the Ice Age, Prof Skar said.

The Sami population – a people whose heritage spans thousands of years and who are still involved in reindeer-herding to this day – has also used these ice patches areas for a wide range of purposes, such as calf marking and milking, but their practices have been little-surveyed by researchers.

Discovering more about the Sami uses for these ice patches would probably shine further light on these areas’ significance, she suggested, saying: “Obtaining information from these tradition-bearers is urgent.”

Ice is one of the world’s least studied and understood ecosystems, according to Jørgen Rosvold, a biologist at the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research who was also involved in the report.

Dr Rosvold believes that the findings of animal and plant remains in Norway’s ice patches can show how species have responded to climate change and human disturbances in the past.

“Our finds show that the ice in the mountains has provided important habitats for many mountain species for thousands of years through to the present day,” he said.

“We used to think of the ice as desolate and lifeless and therefore not very important. That’s changing now, but it's urgent. Large amounts of unique material are melting out and disappearing forever.”