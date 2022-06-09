Climate change may make popular seafood extinct, study finds
Heating oceans mean larger species are hungrier, threatening the future of smaller creatures, reports Jane Dalton
Warming of the planet is making fish hungrier, which could wipe out popular types of seafood, researchers have warned.
As the ocean heats up, top predators will take control and gobble up smaller species, reducing their populations, scientists said.
The changes are expected to cascade down to transform other life in the ocean, threatening to disrupt balances that have existed for millennia.
