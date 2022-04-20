Climate crisis and agriculture halve insect populations in some countries

Rising temperatures due to the worsening climate crisis and intensive agricultural land use have together caused a 49 per cent reduction in the number of insects living in the most impacted parts of the world, UK scientists have warned.

The study by researchers at UCL is the first to identify how the interaction between increasing temperatures and land use changes is driving "widespread losses in numerous insect groups across the globe".

The scientists warned that their research likely only represents "the tip of the iceberg" of the toll human activity is taking on insect life.

As a result of collapsing insect populations, human health and food security are at increasing risk, the researchers said.

Lead author Dr Charlie Outhwaite from UCL’s Centre for Biodiversity & Environment Research, said: “Many insects appear to be very vulnerable to human pressures, which is concerning as climate change worsens and agricultural areas continue to expand.

"Our findings highlight the urgency of actions to preserve natural habitats, slow the expansion of high-intensity agriculture, and cut emissions to mitigate climate change.

“Losing insect populations could be harmful not only to the natural environment, where insects often play key roles in local ecosystems, but it could also harm human health and food security, particularly with losses of pollinators."

He added: “Our findings may only represent the tip of the iceberg as there is limited evidence in some areas, particularly in the tropics which we found have quite high reductions in insect biodiversity in the most impacted areas.”

