Climate crisis could benefit British food industry, minister says
Temperate regions of the world, including here in the UK, will find strong demand’ for produce, George Eustice says
The climate crisis could benefit the British food industry as it becomes harder for other countries to grow produce, the environment secretary has suggested.
George Eustice told a farming conference that warmer temperatures could lead to water shortages across the world and create strong demand for UK produce.
The United Nations says the availability of water is already becoming less predictable in many places due to the climate crisis.
Warmer temperatures are also increasing the risk of droughts in already dry regions.
Speaking at the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) conference on Tuesday, Mr Eustice said the climate crisis is going to “mean that water scarcity becomes an issue in parts of the world, and parts of the world that have good and versatile agricultural land today may find it harder to produce crops in future”.
Mr Eustice’s comments were met with dismay in some quarters.
Sam Hall, the chair of the Conservative Environment Network, said: “Lots of concerning challenges for the farming sector were rightly highlighted at yesterday’s NFU conference, such as labour shortages and trade, but it’s a shame there is still a reluctance to acknowledge the importance of nature to food security.”
In 2019, a study found the climate crisis could result in large parts of southern and eastern England being unable to support crops.
In the same year, a research briefing by the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology said agriculture was “one of the most vulnerable sectors” to the impacts of the climate crisis, with changes in weather and shifts to pests affecting food production and security around the world.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies