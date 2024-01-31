John Kerry’s successor as US top climate envoy announced

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Kerry’s successor as the United States top climate envoy has been announced.

President Joe Biden has named current senior adviser, John Podesta, as Secretary Kerry’s replacement, White House officials first confirmed to the Washington Post on Wednesday. Mr Podesta will begin his new role this spring.

The Independent has contacted the state department and the White House for comment.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated