John Kerry’s successor as US top climate envoy announced
John Podesta is currently a senior adviser to President Biden
John Kerry’s successor as the United States top climate envoy has been announced.
President Joe Biden has named current senior adviser, John Podesta, as Secretary Kerry’s replacement, White House officials first confirmed to the Washington Post on Wednesday. Mr Podesta will begin his new role this spring.
The Independent has contacted the state department and the White House for comment.
This is a breaking news story and is being updated
