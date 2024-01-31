Jump to content

John Kerry’s successor as US top climate envoy announced

John Podesta is currently a senior adviser to President Biden

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent, New York
Wednesday 31 January 2024 20:40
<p>John Kerry, US presidential climate envoy, is stepping down from his role </p>

(Getty Images)

John Kerry’s successor as the United States top climate envoy has been announced.

President Joe Biden has named current senior adviser, John Podesta, as Secretary Kerry’s replacement, White House officials first confirmed to the Washington Post on Wednesday. Mr Podesta will begin his new role this spring.

The Independent has contacted the state department and the White House for comment.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated

