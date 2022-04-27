A climate protester scaled a government department Wednesday spraying the building with orange paint in protest against the energy giant Drax group.

A photo showed the glass doors of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy dripping with orange paint. The protester, dressed in orange, stood above the glass doors next to a banner that read: “Stop Burning Trees.”

The protest by the Axe Drax group comes on the day of the Drax Group’s annual general meeting.

More follows