More than 3,000 arrested as massive climate protests block major Netherlands motorway for fifth day
Protestors say they would continue until Dutch government stops using public funds to subsidise oil and gas industry
Police in the Netherlands arrested over 3,000 climate activists this week during ongoing protests against government subsidies given to planet-heating fossil fuels.
The protests continued on the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday with hundreds of people blocking a major highway which connects to The Hague, the seat of the Dutch government.
Local police said activists marched onto the A12 highway and blocked all incoming traffic to the city, the news agency ANP reported.
Authorities warned protesters to stay off the road and police detained over 3,000 people who ignored orders to leave.
All the detained protesters have been released after being removed from the scene.
On Monday, the police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd, with photos and videos showing activists drenched in water and some being taken off the scene.
No injuries have been reported, authorities said.
“25,000 People Block Amsterdam A12 Motorway,” said Just Stop Oil on Monday, another group of climate activists, sharing a video of protestors holding banners as police fired water cannons.
🚨 25,000 People Block Amsterdam A12 Motorway— Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) September 11, 2023
🦺 For the last 3 days, thousands of people from @NLRebellion, @SR_Netherlands and other groups have blocked the motorway to demand no new fossil fuel subsidies.
🚔 Over 3,000 people have been arrested. The police have already asked… pic.twitter.com/RFk1udFzNI
In one video, activists could be heard chanting: “What do we want? Climate justice!”
Commotion in the Netherlands this weekend as Extinction Rebellion activists are blocking traffic in The Hague. Police are using water cannons on the activists.— Dumayu (@DumayuReporting) September 10, 2023
Last night Extinction Rebellion also locked to A12 highway before being detained by the police. pic.twitter.com/MsyShBB5Y8
On Saturday an estimated 10,000 activists joined the protest, while on Sunday several hundreds blocked the road, Reuters news agency reported.
The protests, one of the latest in recent days, were organised by climate protestors from Extinction Rebellion, a global environmental movement.
The group said it would continue till the Dutch government stopped using public funds to subsidise the oil and gas industry, as they have done in recent months.
According to a report published last week by the Center for Research on Multinational Corporations, these subsidies total around €37.5bn (£32.23bn) each year.
Burning fossil fuels – such as coal, oil and gas – is responsible for the majority of carbon pollution that is heating the world and fuelling more extreme weather and disasters.
Scientific assessments have found that the global average temperature has already risen by about 1.2 degrees Celsius and it is set to rise more, triggering worse extreme heatwaves, droughts, hurricanes and wildfires.
The year 2023 has seen the hottest summer on record, the United Nations confirmed this month with temperatures between June to August standing at 1.5C higher than normal.
