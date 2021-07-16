Coastal ecosystems being ‘burned’ by double whammy of rising temperatures and ocean acidification
Shellfish wiped out and complex habitats reduced to slime-covered barren grounds
Jane Dalton@JournoJane
Friday 16 July 2021 14:12 comments
Coastal ecosystems are being “burned” by rising sea temperatures and ocean acidification, stripping them of life including shellfish and kelp habitats for dolphins, scientists have found.
The deadly combination is stripping complex coastal habitats of their biodiversity and reducing them slime-covered barren grounds, they are warning.
A changing climate is heating the seas, causing ocean “tropicalisation”, while rising levels of carbon dioxide in the water increase acidity.
