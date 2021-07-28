Congressman makes attempt to make climate action relevant: It’s FERCalicious

US Rep Sean Casten’s speech to the House of Representatives about the Federal Regulatory Commission tackling the climate crisis appears to have been heavily inspired by the mid aughts group Black Eyed Peas.

The congressman, a Democrat representing Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, was very keen to get his message out, so he created a visual aid featuring the group’s female vocalist Fergie that read “Hot Ferc Summer” and dipping into a previously unknown rap persona.

“I rise to continue our celebration of our hot FERC summer,” Rep Casten told the House. “As climate activist Fergie would certainly say, the FERCalicious definition is to make our planet cooler.”

“The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, better known as,” he said, before rapping, “the F to the E to the R to the C.”

Mr Casten called the FERC “one of the most important federal agencies to fight climate and, if I’m doing this right, one that a few more of you are now keeping track of”.

The FERC is “an independent agency that regulates the interstate transmission of natural gas, oil, and electricity”.

Casten went on, “Having a well air conditioned home when it’s hot, hot: that’s FERCalicious. Keeping your electricity from the lowest cost reliable source, FERCalicious. An electric transmission system that keeps everything from electric vehicles to steel mills running with zero-carbon electricity, FERCalicious,”

“With record-setting heatwaves already causing deadly droughts, wildfires, and overwhelmed power grids, we’ve run out the clock and must transition to a clean energy economy and we need FERC’s help,” he said on the floor.

Mr Casten received his fair share of attention and social media mockery for the stunt, which was likely the congressman’s goal.