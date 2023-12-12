Cop28 goes into overtime as countries remain fiercely opposed over fossil fuels

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Cop28 climate summit officially entered overtime on Tuesday as the world struggled to reach consensus on its future relationship with fossil fuels.

The two-week United Nations gathering in Dubai was scheduled to end at 11am local time, according to the United Arab Emirates Cop president Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

Climate summits usually overrun but release of the latest draft of the final agreement on Monday evening put paid to any hopes that Cop28 might buck this trend.

Monday’s draft text had deleted a sentence calling for the “phase-out” of fossil fuels, backed by more than 100 countries. But recommending a phase-out or down of oil, coal and gas has been strongly opposed by oil-rich nations, including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Calling time on the fossil-fuel era, the root cause of the climate crisis, has emerged as the central battle of the Dubai negotiations.

The deletion of the phrase caused immediate uproar from a large number of delegations and activists. By late Monday, small island states and many developing countries along with the UK, European Union, the US, Australia, Japan, Canada and Norway had spoken out against it.

Activists protest on Monday evening inside the Cop28 venue after a draft of the final agreement dropped a call to phase out fossil fuels (REUTERS)

Cop28 now joins the long list of climate summits since 2004 that have not finished on time. Cop27 in Egypt finished nearly 36 hours after the deadline last year, while the summit in Madrid in 2019 was the longest ever, going two days over.

As 11am came and went, the latest draft text was still far weaker than what many countries had hoped for.

The draft of the “Global Stocktake” agreement does include mention of fossil fuels, the first time that a UN climate agreement has done so. But it only states that countries “could” take action, and the words “oil and gas” do not appear.

The weak language outraged vulnerable nations.

“We did not come here to sign our death warrant. We came here to fight for 1.5C and for the only way to achieve that: a fossil fuel phase-out … We will not go silently to our watery graves,” said John M. Silk, the Marshall Islands minister of natural resources and commerce.

The draft text was met by more passionate protests inside the venue.

“Cop28 is now on the verge of complete failure,” former US vice president and climate activist Al Gore posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The world desperately needs to phase out fossil fuels as quickly as possible, but this obsequious draft reads as if Opec [the cartel of oil-producing nations] dictated it word for word ... It is deeply offensive to all who have taken this process seriously.”

A Cop28 delegate yawns as negotiations continued into the early hours of Tuesday (REUTERS)

With countries making their final pleas on Tuesday for a stronger call to arms on the climate crisis, more practical concerns are also at play.

Ministers, and other heads of delegations, for many countries are scheduled to leave in the next day or two. Negotiators are exhausted after two weeks of fraught debates with talks running into the wee hours of Tuesday morning and picking back up again before 9am.

But some were underlining their commitment to get a more ambitious deal. “We have time and we are prepared to stay a little longer,” said German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock late on Monday.

On Monday night, Al-Jaber, told the summit that “we still have a lot to do”.

“You know what remains to be agreed. And you know that I want you to deliver the highest ambition on all items including on fossil fuel language,” he said.