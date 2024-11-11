Cop29: Ask our climate correspondent anything as summit begins in Azerbaijan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Stuti Mishra, The Independent’s Asia climate correspondent.

Scroll down to join the Q&A and submit your questions. If you’d like to dive straight into the discussion, click here.

The UN’s 29th annual climate summit (Cop 29) kicks off Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan, bringing together world leaders, activists, and experts to address urgent climate challenges.

A key focus this year is climate finance, with discussions centering on how to mobilize the trillions needed to cut emissions and support countries already suffering severe climate impacts. Leaders from the most affected nations are advocating for a new financial target, the “new collective quantified goal” (NCQG), to replace the $100 billion commitment from the Paris Agreement.

Despite rich nations’ responsibility to fund global climate action as part of the agreement to limit warming to 1.5°C, finance remains a divisive issue. Disagreements persist on how much is needed, who should contribute, what counts as funding, and which areas should be prioritized. The initial $100 billion goal, only met in 2022— two years late —now pales against escalating climate costs.

Adding complexity, Donald Trump’s re-election in the U.S. raises doubts about America’s involvement, given his past withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and rollback of environmental policies.

Other pivotal topics at the summit will include how we continue the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy and finalizing international carbon market regulations.

So, what could Cop29 mean for the future of climate action? Will nations make real progress on climate finance? And how might Trump’s return to power have an impact on the outcomes?

If you have a question about Cop29, submit it now, or join me live on 23 November at 8am for our “Ask Me Anything” event. I’ll be here to tackle as many of your questions as I can, from the financial stakes to the potential influence of U.S. politics on global climate action.

To submit a question, register and leave it in the comments below. If you’re new, click “sign up” in the comments section to join the conversation. For a full guide on how to comment, click here.

Questions may be hidden until the live session begins, so don’t worry if you can’t see yours. Join us live on this page to follow the discussion and ask me anything about Cop29!