Cop26, the 2021 United Nations climate change conference, is nearly upon us and the urgency of the business in hand is being felt like never before.

In November, the UK, together with Italy, will host the global event which is set to run between 31 October and November 12 that many believe to be the world’s best last chance to get runaway climate change under control.

What to expect from Cop26?

The conference is being seen as a pivotal event in the bid to reverse the climate crisis. A recent report by the IPCC warned that the world’s pledge to keep global heating within 1.5C is fast becoming a pipe dream – meaning flooding, droughts, extreme heatwaves and wildfires are set to get much worse.

The latest analysis shows that countries are still far from meeting that goal. A recent UN review found that countries’ current climate commitments would see global greenhouse gas emissions increase by 16 per cent by 2030, when compared to 2010 level

COP26 is a rare opportunity for world leaders to get together and make meaningful change, so there’s a lot at stake.

Countries will be asked how they intent to reach ‘net zero’, when the emissions that countries produce are balanced by the amount they remove from the atmosphere, by 2050. It’s hoped that leaders will make ambitious pledges to end coal use, invest in renewables and switch to electric vehicles.

