Cop26 draft outcome by UK urges countries to ‘revisit’ goal of 1.5C warming

A draft “cover decision” setting out the potential outcome from the Cop26 climate summit has been published by the UK presidency of the talks.

The document urges countries to “revisit and strengthen” their domestic climate pledges for 2030 by the end of next year to try to give the world a better chance of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the aspiration of the Paris Agreement.

It says that meeting the 1.5C goal needs meaningful and effective action in “this critical decade”.

It comes after a stark analysis published on Tuesday warned that, even when pledges agreed at the Glasgow summit are taken into consideration, global greenhouse as emissions in 2030 are likely to be twice as high as what would be needed to meet the 1.5C target.

The document calls for countries to accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels, and for developed countries to at least double their collective provision of climate finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change, as part of scaling money for poorer nations to tackle the crisis.

Delegations are expected to be in contact with their leaders and capitals to discuss what their position on it will be - particularly in those countries whose leaders did not attend the world leaders' summit, such as China and Russia.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged countries to "pull out all the stops" to agree climate action ahead of returning to the Glasgow summit as it enters its final days.

Negotiators are also trying to hammer out agreement on technical parts of the global climate treaty, the Paris Agreement, including common timeframes for national commitments on emissions reductions and agreed ways for countries to report on their progress, to help turn pledges into action.

There are also negotiations on providing finance for developing countries to cope with climate change and address the issue of loss and damage to people, livelihoods, land and infrastructure caused by global warming in poorer nations.

Alongside the negotiations, the Cop26 conference is marking "transport day", with a number of aims drawn up, including that new heavy goods vehicles sold in the UK will need to be zero emissions by 2040.

Thirty countries have also agreed to work together to make zero emissions vehicles the new normal, and plans for "green shipping corridors" will be unveiled - facilitating a shift to zero emissions vessels.

And 14 states, collectively making up for more than 40% of global aviation emissions, have put their names to a commitment to a new decarbonisation target.

The Prime Minister will be joined by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Glasgow, where he will meet heads of delegations and other groups.

