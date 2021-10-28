People forced to eat cattle feed and cacti in Madagascar due to climate-driven drought
The East African island on the brink of becoming the first climate change-induced famine, reports Rory Sullivan
✕
Climate-led famine hits Madagascar
People in Madagascar have been forced to eat cattle feed and cacti to avoid starvation as the country’s worst drought in decades causes devastating food shortages.
The world must wake up to the climate crisis which is causing catastrophes like the current drought in southern Madagascar, charities have urged.
The warning comes in the run-up to the crucial Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, where world leaders will meet to discuss the most pressing issue of our time.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies