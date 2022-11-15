Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Leaked Cop27 draft reveals ‘extremely worrying and unacceptable’ rollback on climate finance

Language in the draft has seemingly been watered down on financial commitments from rich to poor countries

Louise Boyle
Senior Climate Correspondent
Tuesday 15 November 2022 18:05
Comments
Cop27: Musicians protest demanding climate justice outside media centre

A leaked draft copy of the Cop27 decision on long-term finance, seen by The Independent, reveals rollbacks on rich countries’ pledges to help poorer ones deal with extreme climate impacts.

While there’s still some way to go in negotiations on the final “Sharm” pact, early signs are “extremely worrying and unacceptable” climate non-profits say.

Two major issues in the “Draft Cop decision on long-term climate finance” have raised red flags.

The first is on funding for adaptation -- crucial to helping poor countries deal with the increasingly severe heatwaves, drought and floods already occurring.

At Cop26 in Glasgow last year, countries agreed to “at least double” adaptation finance to developing countries by 2025 (from 2019 levels).

Recommended

But the Cop27 draft text has watered this down. The draft text now says it “urges” developed countries to “consider doubling adaptation finance”.

Secondly, the leaked draft also addresses the $100billion annual “Green Climate Fund” which rich countries promised to provide to poorer nations by 2020. Two years after the promised delivery date, this fund stands at $83bn, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

This funding gap was supposed to have been closed and the $100bn goal met “no later than 2023”, according to the statement released after the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Rome last year.

A pre-Cop27 progress report from developed countries contributing to the fund echoed the 2023 delivery date.

However, in the draft text, the 2023 date has been dropped.

Friederike Roder, vice president of advocacy at Global Citizen, said that while it’s early days on a final Cop27 agreement, the first signs are far from promising.

“When will countries actually take responsibility? The $100bn promise is left unmet for the second year in a row, but instead of pledging new money, the reference to striving to finally hit the target in 2023 is now completely gone from the text,” she said. “What’s more, it is extremely worrying and unacceptable that the language considered on adaptation now refers to ‘considering doubling’ when the Glasgow Climate Pact clearly agreed to ‘at least double’ climate finance for adaptation by 2025.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in